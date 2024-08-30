Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Offers $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh This Labor Day

On Labor Day 2024, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering one thousand Uber vouchers in the Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh areas.
ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Labor Day, Monday, September 2, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering one thousand Uber vouchers in the Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh areas. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, the firm is providing $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available to be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis.
"As we celebrate the hard work and dedication of American workers on Labor Day, it's important to remember to be safe," stated Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti. "By providing these Uber vouchers, we hope to make it easier for people to enjoy their holiday without the risk of drunk driving."
The Uber voucher program runs on Monday, September 2 from noon until midnight. To claim a voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) where a voucher link will be posted before noon on September 2. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.
"If you've been drinking, choose a safe ride home. Whether you utilize our Uber voucher program or another reliable option, we want everyone to be safe this Labor Day."
About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
