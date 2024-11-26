Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Offers $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh This Thanksgiving Eve

"If you've been drinking, choose a safe ride home. Whether you utilize our Uber voucher program or another reliable option, we want everyone to be safe this holiday season." Post this

The Uber voucher program runs on Wednesday, November 27 from noon until 2:00AM. To claim a voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) where a voucher link will be posted before noon on November 27. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

Henry Nahal, Harding Mazzotti, LLP, 1 (518) 556.3417, [email protected], www.1800law1010.com

