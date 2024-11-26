Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Offers $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh This Thanksgiving Eve

The law firm of Harding Mazzotti, LLP is offering $20 Uber vouchers in the Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh areas on Wednesday, November 27th (Thanksgiving Eve) in an effort to curb drinking and driving.
ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On "Thanksgiving Eve", Wednesday, November 27, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering one thousand Uber vouchers in the Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh areas. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, the firm is providing $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available to be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis.
"On one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, we want people to have fun, and to remember to be safe," stated Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti. "By providing these Uber vouchers, we hope to make it easier for people to enjoy their holiday without the risk of drunk driving."
The Uber voucher program runs on Wednesday, November 27 from noon until 2:00AM. To claim a voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) where a voucher link will be posted before noon on November 27. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.
"If you've been drinking, choose a safe ride home. Whether you utilize our Uber voucher program or another reliable option, we want everyone to be safe this holiday season."
About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
Media Contact
Henry Nahal, Harding Mazzotti, LLP, 1 (518) 556.3417, [email protected], www.1800law1010.com
SOURCE Harding Mazzotti, LLP
