Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Provides $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh This Memorial Day

"Our hope is that by providing these vouchers, we will make it that much easier to make a safe choice, preventing potential drunk driving accidents." Post this

The Uber voucher program runs on Monday, May 27 from noon until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on May 27 where a voucher link will be posted. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.

"If you've been drinking, remember to please be safe, use a designated driver, call a cab, or make use of our Uber voucher program. We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy the day with friends and family."

