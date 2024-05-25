Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Provides $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh This Memorial Day

The Harding Mazzotti law firm is offering one thousand $20 Uber vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh, NY on Monday, May 27 to help people have a safe Memorial Day.
ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering one thousand Uber vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh. To reduce instances of drinking and driving and ensure everyone has a safe holiday, the firm is providing $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, and for many, it is a day to spend with our loved ones." stated Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti. "Our hope is that by providing these vouchers, we will make it that much easier to make a safe choice, preventing potential drunk driving accidents."
The Uber voucher program runs on Monday, May 27 from noon until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on May 27 where a voucher link will be posted. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.
"If you've been drinking, remember to please be safe, use a designated driver, call a cab, or make use of our Uber voucher program. We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy the day with friends and family."
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
