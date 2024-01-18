Harding Mazzotti, LLP Launches BIG HELP Program to Support Local Breast Cancer Nonprofit To Life!

Capital Region Law Firm Introduces New Program Benefiting Local Breast Cancer Charity; Will Match Every Dollar Raised

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harding Mazzotti, LLP, a leading personal injury law firm in the Capital Region, is proud to announce the launch of BIG HELP, a new program designed to raise awareness and critical funds for local charitable organizations. The inaugural beneficiary of BIG HELP is To Life!, a vital resource for individuals impacted by breast cancer in the Capital Region.

"At Harding Mazzotti, we strongly believe in giving back to the communities we serve," said Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti, LLP. "BIG HELP allows us to leverage our resources and reach to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing breast cancer challenges."

Here's how BIG HELP works:

Here's how BIG HELP works:

Starting on January 17th, 2024

, visit www.1800LAW1010.com to view our BIG HELP platform. Select a gift from a variety of useful household and automotive items that you can receive with your charitable donation, with no shipping costs.

Every dollar raised through the BIG HELP program will directly benefit To Life!

Double the Impact: Harding Mazzotti is committed to maximizing its support. The firm will match every dollar raised through the BIG HELP program, doubling the amount donated to To Life!

To Life! plays a crucial role in the Capital Region, providing:

Support groups that offer a safe space for individuals facing breast cancer to connect.

Education and wellness programs that deliver valuable information and tools for managing the physical and emotional journey of breast cancer.

Peer mentoring, pairing individuals with experienced mentors who understand the unique challenges of breast cancer.

Personalized fitting services, ensuring comfortable and confident fittings for mastectomy products and wigs.

"To Life! is committed to supporting those dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis in the greater Capital Region," said Jamie Brown, director of development at To Life!. As a local, independent organization, we rely on community support and friends to help spread the word about our services and programs. We are truly honored to be the first recipient of the BIG HELP initiative."

Join Harding Mazzotti in making a BIG HELP difference! Visit www.1800LAW1010.com today to browse the gift items and contribute to this impactful program. Together, we can empower, inspire, and offer hope to those facing breast cancer in the Capital Region.

About Harding Mazzotti, LLP

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

