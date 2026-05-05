Harding Mazzotti LLP Named 2026 "Best Law Firm" in Albany Times Union's Best of the Capital Region Poll

This marks the sixth time Harding Mazzotti LLP has been recognized by the Times Union readers' poll

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harding Mazzotti LLP, a leading personal injury law firm serving New York's Capital Region, has been named by the Albany Times Union as "Best Law Firm" in their 2026 Best of the Capital Region poll, a reader-driven award recognizing top local businesses and service providers.

The annual Best of the Capital Region poll highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence, community trust, and outstanding service. Harding Mazzotti LLP's recognition reflects decades of dedication to helping injured individuals and families secure justice and compensation. The firm was previously named the Capital Region's "Best Law Firm" in 2008 and 2024, and individual lawyers from the firm were named "Best Lawyer in the Capital Region" in 2008, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

"This honor is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community we serve," said Paul Harding, managing partner and co-founder of Harding Mazzotti LLP. "Our mission has always been to stand up for people during some of the most difficult times in their lives. Being named Best Law Firm reinforces that commitment and motivates us to keep raising the bar."

Harding Mazzotti LLP has built a strong reputation across Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and surrounding areas for its work in personal injury law, including car accidents, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. The firm is known for its client-first approach and record of successful outcomes.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who voted for us," said Victor Mazzotti, co-founder of Harding Mazzotti LLP. "This recognition belongs to our clients, our team, and the Capital Region community. We take pride in delivering compassionate service and aggressive advocacy, and we will continue working hard to earn that trust every day."

With offices throughout upstate New York, Harding Mazzotti LLP remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality local legal representation. The firm continues to expand its reach while maintaining its core focus on personalized client care.

About Harding Mazzotti LLP:

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

Media Contact

Michael Bucci, Harding Mazzotti, LLP, 1 (518) 423-9215, [email protected], www.1800law1010.com

SOURCE Harding Mazzotti, LLP