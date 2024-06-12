Harding Mazzotti, LLP To Host Second Annual Big Community Day Event

Law firm hosting a FREE, family-friendly event on Saturday, June 15th.
ALBANY, N.Y., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harding Mazzotti, LLP is thrilled to announce the law firm's second annual Big Community Day, an event for all ages that will take place on Saturday, June 15th from 9:30am – 12:30pm at our main office, 1 Wall St. in Colonie. This event is FREE, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Big Community Day will feature a variety of games, prizes, and activities, as well as free bike helmets for all ages (while supplies last). Electric City Bike Rescue will be on-site providing bike repairs. The American Red Cross will also be running a hands-on CPR demonstration and a preparedness course for kids. Additionally, Cooley's Ice Cream Truck will be outside with tasty frozen treats for all!
And new this year: Players from the Albany Firebirds will be present from 9:30am-11:30am and will be giving away tickets to the last game of the season!
"We had a great turnout for our first Big Community Day, and we knew we needed to have everyone back again," said managing partner Paul Harding of Harding Mazzotti. "This event is a terrific opportunity for our neighbors to come together, bring their families, and enjoy a day of fun. We hope to see you all there."
About Harding Mazzotti, LLP
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
Media Contact
Henry Nahal, Harding Mazzotti, LLP, 1 (518) 556-3417, henry.nahal@1800law1010.com, https://www.1800law1010.com
SOURCE Harding Mazzotti, LLP
