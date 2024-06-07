Harding Mazzotti, LLP's BIG HELP Program Returns to Support Operation At Ease

"The BIG Help program allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local veterans and first responders, as well as the fantastic shelter dogs they will be paired with." Post this

Here's how BIG HELP works:

Starting on June 10th, 2024 , visit www.1800LAW1010.com to view our BIG HELP platform.

Select a gift from a variety of useful household and automotive items that you can receive with your charitable donation, with no shipping costs.

Every dollar raised through the BIG HELP program will directly benefit Operation At Ease.

Double the Impact: Harding Mazzotti is committed to maximizing its support. The firm will match every dollar raised through the BIG HELP program, doubling the amount donated to Operation At Ease!

Operation At Ease plays a crucial role in the Capital Region, including:

Pairing shelter dogs with veterans and first responders.

Providing free guided training programs for post-traumatic stress and light mobility service dogs.

Raising awareness for post-traumatic stress.

"We are incredibly honored to be chosen as Harding and Mazzotti's Big Help recipients," said Joni Bonilla, CEO and founder of Operation At Ease. "The money we receive will support our shelter to service dog program and ensure that no one who has served our country or community waits for the resources they deserve."

Join Harding Mazzotti in making a BIG Help difference! Visit www.1800LAW1010.com starting on June 10th to browse the gift items and contribute to this impactful program. Together, we can empower, inspire, and offer hope to veterans and those facing post-traumatic stress in the Capital Region.

About Harding Mazzotti, LLP

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

