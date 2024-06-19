Hardip Sohi-Bains Joins Milestone Systems as Chief People & Culture Officer

"Hardip Sohi-Bains comes with solid global experience in the people-first philosophy while managing organizational change, leadership, and business," said Milestone's CEO Thomas Jensen. Post this

Milestone Systems develops and sells market-leading video management software, used worldwide for diverse applications including traffic management, airports, businesses, schools, and hospitals. The company's commitment to innovation and responsible technology aligns with Sohi-Bains' professional values and aspirations.

"I am very excited about Milestone's 'People First' strategy, the strong focus on Responsible Technology, the level of innovation and the growth ambition. People must be at the core of everything we do, creating opportunities to grow professionally and personally. I see Milestone as a company that everyday thinks and works with 'People First' in mind," says Hardip Sohi-Bains.

Originally from the UK, Sohi-Bains transitioned from her role as HR Director at Rambøll UK to Denmark in 2017. She served as Head of HR Transformation and Group Functions and later as Global Head of Human Resources for Corporate Functions at Rambøll's headquarters.

"I was so excited about the Scandinavian HR mindset of empowering people that I did not think twice when I had the opportunity to move to Denmark – and I must say I have not regretted it," she shared.

For Hardip Sohi-Bains, the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" is more than just the anthem of the Liverpool Football Club and her favorite tune as a die-hard Liverpool fan. The lyrics resonate with the purpose and promise of her new role at Milestone.

"The 'People First' culture is characterized by principles of freedom, inclusion, and a strong sense of togetherness," explained Hardip Sohi-Bains.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Company Contacts:

Thomas Stensbøl

Communications Manager

EMEA, APAC

[email protected]

Tel: +45 31 16 85 93

Lisbeth Nedergaard

Vice President, Global Communications

GLOBAL

[email protected]

Tel: +45 4176 0272

Barbara Rizzatti

Communications Manager

AMERICAS

[email protected]

Tel: +1 503 601 9749

Media Contact

Monique Merhige, Infusion Direct Marketing, Inc., 516 521 3739, [email protected], www.infusiondirect.com

SOURCE Milestone Systems