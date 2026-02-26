Hardshell Coatings Introduces Vuba Stone as a New Surface Solution

"Vuba Stone looks great, it drains properly, it stays cooler on hot days, and we can install it right over existing concrete. That makes it a really practical option for pool decks, driveways, patios, and walkways." Post this

Hardshell Coatings is the first certified Vuba Stone installer in Central Maryland, positioning the company at the forefront of a surface system that continues to gain traction nationwide. Certification allows Hardshell's in-house crews to install the product according to manufacturer standards while maintaining the company's focus on surface preparation, proper base evaluation, and long-term performance.

"We're excited to start offering Vuba Stone because it fixes a lot of the issues people run into with outdoor concrete," said Chad Gehring, owner of Hardshell Coatings. "It looks great, it drains properly, it stays cooler on hot days, and we can install it right over existing concrete. That makes it a really practical option for pool decks, driveways, patios, and walkways."

While some lower-cost coating alternatives may appear economical at the outset, sun exposure, moisture, and temperature shifts often cause them to break down within a few years, leading to ongoing repairs or replacement. Vuba Stone is built to handle daily traffic and changing weather conditions while holding its appearance and strength over time.

One of the most common uses for Vuba Stone is pool deck resurfacing, where safety and comfort are critical. The surface is slip resistant, allows water to drain through rather than pool on top, and stays cooler underfoot compared to traditional concrete and coatings. Because it can be installed directly over existing concrete pool decks, property owners can upgrade aging surfaces without demolition or full replacement. Additional details on pool deck resurfacing applications are available here.

Beyond pool areas, Vuba Stone is well suited for driveways, patios, and walkways in both residential and commercial settings. The system is permeable by design and can be installed over concrete, asphalt, or a permeable VubaMac base. When paired with VubaMac, the result is a fully permeable surface that supports stormwater management and environmental goals. In some markets, this approach may align with future municipal grant programs aimed at encouraging permeable surface adoption. Hardshell's permeable driveway systems are outlined here on their website.

"Being the first certified Vuba Stone installer in Central Maryland is something we're proud of," Gehring said. "There aren't many crews trained to install this system yet, and interest is picking up fast. Property owners want surfaces that last and don't require tearing everything out, and Vuba Stone fits that need."

Hardshell Coatings continues to focus on surface solutions that improve durability, safety, and long-term value for property owners. By adding Vuba Stone to its service offerings, the company provides another option for clients seeking modern surfaces without the disruption and cost of full tear-outs.

Hardshell Coatings is currently scheduling consultations for Vuba Stone installations across Maryland. Property owners interested in resurfacing pool decks, driveways, patios, and other outdoor areas can learn more or request an evaluation here.

About Hardshell Coatings

Founded in 2023, Hardshell Coatings is a Maryland-based concrete coatings contractor providing durable surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its expertise in advanced coating systems for garages, basements, and outdoor concrete, with a strong focus on proper preparation and long-term performance.

Hardshell Coatings serves clients throughout Maryland and continues to expand its offerings with modern systems like Vuba Stone. Ready to discuss your next project? Get in touch with them today.

