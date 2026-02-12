Hardware for Medical Carts and Casework by Zephyr Secure

From stock products to custom designs, Zephyr Secure has the locks, drawer slides, handles and hinges required for medical environments. Post this

Handles: A variety of designs, materials and finishes for cart and cabinet drawers and doors.

Locks: Electronic & mechanical solutions for securing medical carts and storage units.

OTHER AVAILABLE HARDWARE PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

Roller Catches

Leg Levelers

Casters

And many more specialized items.

Consider the company's recent collaboration with a global medical cart manufacturer which led to a custom drawer slide solution that solved a unique design challenge and enabled greater ease of use for medical professionals during fast moving environments.

Read the METRO case study by clicking here.

Zephyr Secure is here to support medical cart and healthcare furniture manufacturers with hardware solutions that deliver lasting performance and seamless integration. Whether you're refining an existing product or starting a new project, Zephyr Secure's team is ready to provide their expertise.

WHO WE ASSIST:

Sourcing / Purchasing

Product Managers

Engineering

Owners / C-Suite

Media Contact

Mark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976 162, [email protected], https://www.zephyrsecure.com

