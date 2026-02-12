Hardware for Medical Carts and Casework by Zephyr Secure

Quality Hardware for Medical Carts & Casework Need reliable hardware for your next medical cart or cabinet build?
NEWTOWN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Do you need a hardware solution that fits your cart or cabinet design? Zephyr Secure's in-house engineering team will work with you on a solution.
Drawer Slides: Full-extension, soft-close, self-close, and heavy-duty options for smooth, intuitive operation.
Handles: A variety of designs, materials and finishes for cart and cabinet drawers and doors.
Locks: Electronic & mechanical solutions for securing medical carts and storage units.
OTHER AVAILABLE HARDWARE PRODUCTS INCLUDE:
- Roller Catches
- Leg Levelers
- Casters
- And many more specialized items.
Want to see how Zephyr Secure supports healthcare innovation?
Consider the company's recent collaboration with a global medical cart manufacturer which led to a custom drawer slide solution that solved a unique design challenge and enabled greater ease of use for medical professionals during fast moving environments.
Read the METRO case study by clicking here.
Ready to Elevate Your Next Design?
Zephyr Secure is here to support medical cart and healthcare furniture manufacturers with hardware solutions that deliver lasting performance and seamless integration. Whether you're refining an existing product or starting a new project, Zephyr Secure's team is ready to provide their expertise.
WHO WE ASSIST:
- Sourcing / Purchasing
- Product Managers
- Engineering
- Owners / C-Suite
Media Contact
Mark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976 162, [email protected], https://www.zephyrsecure.com
LinkedIn
SOURCE Zephyr Secure
