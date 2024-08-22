Hargrove Controls & Automation Heath Stephens to Present at the 2024 Power Users Annual Combined Conference

"With over two decades of experience serving the power industry, Hargrove is thrilled to present at this year's Power Users Conference – showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence." Post this

Nearly all power plants and industrial facilities lack a truly holistic view of their plant's operational status. The primary DCS at most power plants only controls and monitors the main systems at the plant. Meanwhile, other secondary systems, PLC controlled vendor skids, MCCs, and IIoT components may go either unmonitored, or only have limited connectivity. System integrators specialize in interconnecting systems from multiple vendors whether old or new. They bring multi-platform knowledge and communications expertise to help you securely connect systems for a full view of your operations. In Heath's discussion he will discuss his experience connecting platforms, hardware and software communication technologies, and cybersecurity.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across 19 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

