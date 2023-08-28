Hargrove Controls & Automation Vice President, Karen Griffin, Appointed Chair of the Board of CSIA

I am honored to serve alongside many longtime industry leaders on behalf of this prestigious organization. Tweet this

"I am honored to serve alongside many longtime industry leaders on behalf of this prestigious organization," said Karen Griffin, PE, "CSIA is truly dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of the System Integration industry. Through CSIA, premier minds in the industry gather, develop, and share best practices that directly and positively impact our clients."

Griffin has over 24 years of experience in automation and 17 years of experience as a system integrator. She has served in various automation roles including Engineering Leader, Main Automation Contractor Program Sponsor, Senior Project Manager, and Controls & Automation Engineer for the refining, oil & gas, chemicals, and pulp & paper industries. She also served on the owner's side as a Senior Process Control Engineer for a major pulp & paper manufacturer. Griffin leads a team of 150 professionals that include automation engineers and specialists.

About CSIA

Founded in 1994, CSIA is a not-for-profit, global trade association who aims to advance the industry of control system integration. Control system integrators utilize their engineering, technical and business skills to assist manufacturers and others automate their industrial equipment and systems. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the benefits of hiring CSIA members. The association has over 500 member companies through the span of 35 countries.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across all 19 Hargrove offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

Media Contact

Kalyn Andrews, Hargrove EPC, 251.375.5948, [email protected], https://hargrove-epc.com/

Georgia Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, 978-697-2664, [email protected]

SOURCE Hargrove EPC