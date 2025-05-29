Hargrove Controls & Automation Welcomes Pulp and Paper Industry Expert Tim Shope to the Team

"We're excited to welcome Tim to our Team. We look forward to seeing how his leadership enables our clients to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of their competition." Post this

Shope brings a wide range of experience to Hargrove. His strengths include a deep understanding of operational technology, leadership and management, strong industry relationships, and experience as both a vendor and an end-user of automation solutions.

"I'm thrilled to lead the Hargrove automation team in an industry that has been a cornerstone of my career," said Shope. "I look forward to applying my experience to help our clients develop operational and economic solutions that focus on future operational excellence."

With a strategic vision for the pulp and paper industry, Shope recognizes shifts reshaping the sector. As mills adapt to changing customer demands, digital transformation is becoming increasingly critical for driving operational efficiency and staying competitive. Shope aims to position Hargrove as the go-to partner for larger companies in the industry. "There's no better time to be in this field. Watching this industry evolve—from the processes of the early 1990s to what we can achieve now with a tap of your phone—it's unbelievable," said Shope. "I couldn't ask for a better place to be than at Hargrove, where we are deeply engaged with clients and continually exploring the future of the industry."

"We're excited to welcome Tim to our Team," said Josh Payne P.E., division leader of Hargrove Controls & Automation. "His deep understanding of both end-user and vendor perspectives makes him a valuable asset. We look forward to seeing how his leadership enables our clients to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of their competition."

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of the few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things, and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across 19 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers, and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

Media Contact

Kalyn Andrews, Hargrove Controls & Automation, 251.375.5948, [email protected], https://hargrove-ca.com/

SOURCE Hargrove Controls & Automation