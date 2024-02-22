Hargrove Controls & Automation's Chet Barton, P.E. Awarded Functional Safety Expert Certificate

This marks a significant milestone in my career; I leveraged my years of experience, community involvement, and dedication to educating others for this achievement. I am committed to mentoring and guiding others in the crucial practice of enhancing facility safety. Post this

"I am deeply honored to receive the FS Expert certificate from TÜV Rheinland, the most recognized testing service provider in the world in the Process Safety field," said Barton. "This marks a significant milestone in my career; I leveraged my years of experience, community involvement, and dedication to educating others for this achievement. I am committed to mentoring and guiding others in the crucial practice of enhancing facility safety. This certificate represents the next step in my journey, allowing me to contribute more effectively to our shared goal of a safer industry. For me, this achievement is more than just a personal accomplishment; it's a commitment to making a real difference in the world."

"We are incredibly proud of Chet's achievement," expressed Karen Griffin, Vice President of Hargrove Controls & Automation. "This prestigious certificate is a testament to Chet's dedication, expertise, and his unwavering commitment to safety in the industrial automation sector. His accomplishment not only elevates his professional stature, but also reinforces Hargrove's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and technical excellence."

You can learn more about Barton's safety expertise and knowledge in Hargrove Controls & Automation Insights.

The TÜV Rheinland Functional Safety & Cybersecurity Training Program, established in 2004 in collaboration with multinational enterprises, has played a pivotal role in the professional development of engineers and technicians over the past 20 years. It stands out as the only global vocational training program that encompasses both Functional Safety and Cybersecurity (FS & CySec) with its content and competencies validated by a neutral third party. Over 30 international companies and their experts back the FS & CySec Training Program, ensuring the highest quality of training. To date, the program has had more than 18,000 engineers participate, each of whom has earned the globally acknowledged FS Engineer (TÜV Rheinland) certification, marking a significant contribution to the field of industrial safety and security.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, Hargrove Controls & Automation's Team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across Hargrove's 19 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0 digitalization, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

Media Contact

Kalyn Andrews, Hargrove Controls & Automation, 251-375-5948, [email protected], https://hargrove-epc.com/

SOURCE Hargrove Controls & Automation