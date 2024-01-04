Hargrove Controls & Automation's Karen Griffin, P.E., and Heath Stephens, P.E., Achieve TÜV Rheinland Functional Safety Engineer Certification

Keeping current with industry standards is important for all personnel performing work in the field of Process Safety. This includes leadership staff working in the field, so they can help identify obstacles, provide insight based on best practices, and seek innovative ways to improve processes. Post this

"OSHA requires all personnel involved in a hazardous chemical process to be adequately trained," said Chet Barton, P.E., FS Eng, Controls & Automation Process Safety Industry Leader at Hargrove Controls & Automation. "The TÜV Rheinland Functional Safety Certification is widely accepted as demonstration of competency in their area of expertise. Knowledge, insights, and best practices from this certification can be implemented to ensure a safe facility for all manufacturing personnel."

TÜV Rheinland is the world's leading testing service provider, serving as an independent third party providing safety and quality testing and training in a multitude of industries including environmental engineering, IT, and consumer goods. The Functional Safety Engineering Course covers content such as process hazard and risk assessments, safety requirement specifications, SIS design and engineering (AP development), and management of functional safety.

"TÜV requires engineers to retrain and retest every ten years; this was a recertification class for me. This is important because best practices are always evolving," said Heath Stephens, P.E. who received his original certification in 2012. "I learned about the latest standard changes and how they are being implemented. It was a great opportunity to sharpen my skills and interact with our clients."

"Keeping current with industry standards is important for all personnel performing work in the field of Process Safety," said Karen Griffin, P.E. "This includes leadership staff working in the field, so they can help identify obstacles, provide insight based on best practices, and seek innovative ways to improve processes."

