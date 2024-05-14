Hargrove Controls & Automation's Karen Griffin Receives CSIA's 2024 Charlie Bergman 'Remember Me' Award

"If there is anyone who embodies the principles of Charlie Bergman, it's Karen. She works hard in all factions of her life and truly exemplifies our values of teamwork and integrity. We are proud to have her as part of the Hargrove Team." Post this

"In the years I have worked alongside Karen, first as a fellow board member and later during her tenure as Treasurer and Chairman, I have witnessed firsthand her remarkable contributions that align perfectly with the criteria of this award. Karen has been a driving force behind numerous successful initiatives and projects, each reflecting her deep understanding and commitment to our organization's mission," said Luigi De Bernardini, CEO of Autoware and Griffin's nominator. "Karen's involvement in CSIA activities is characterized by a selfless sharing of knowledge and experience, fostering a culture of growth and learning. Her exceptional service, leadership, mentorship, and contributions to our strategic and organizational success make her an exemplary candidate for this honor."

Past winners of the Charlie Bergman award include Andrew Downs and Adrian Fahey of SAGE Group, Eduardo Acosta of Omnicon S.A, and Pat Miller of Engineered Energy Solutions. De Bernardini was also a recipient of the award in 2018.

"I've done some reflecting since I was told that I was nominated for this award. Just a few generations from now, people won't know us: they won't know what we were like, they won't know what's important to us. But the things that I remember that my grandparents shared with me are the stories of how someone impacted them. That's what the 'Remember Me' concept is," Griffin said at the awards ceremony. "I put a lot of thought into what it means to me, and what I want to tell you is to get involved in this organization. Focus on the things that are important because each moment is one you won't get back. Get engaged in the places that matter."

Since joining Hargrove Controls & Automation in 2012, Griffin has served in various roles such as Engineering Leader, Main Automation Contractor Program Sponsor, Senior Project Manager, and Controls & Automation Engineer for the refining, oil & gas, chemicals, and pulp & paper industries. In her current role as vice president of Hargrove Controls & Automation, Griffin leads a team of 125 automation professionals to provide clients with automation services and turnkey solutions for digital transformation, panel fabrication, safety instrumented systems, and more.

In addition to serving as a chair of the CSIA's board of directors, Griffin serves on the board of directors for the Hargrove Foundation, the International Society of Automation (ISA) Emerald Coast Chapter, and the executive advisory committee for Engineering and Construction Contracting (ECC). Outside of her career, she also serves as Chair of the Red Cross South Alabama Chapter Board and is an active member of her church where she volunteers in the Junior Ministry.

"If there is anyone who embodies the principles of Charlie Bergman, it's Karen," said Ralph Hargrove, CEO and President of Hargrove. "She works hard in all factions of her life and truly exemplifies our values of teamwork and integrity. We are proud to have her as part of the Hargrove Team."

