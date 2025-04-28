Hari Sonnenahalli Joins Forbes Technology Council as Member Leader, Recognized as a Global Authority in Enterprise Architecture and AI-Driven Digital Transformation

"Becoming a Member Leader of the Forbes Technology Council is both an honor and a responsibility. It reflects my commitment to shaping the future of enterprise innovation through SAP architecture, AI-driven transformation, and strategic leadership at a global scale." — Hari Sonnenahalli Post this

"This recognition by Forbes affirms my role as a globally respected leader in enterprise architecture and AI strategy," said Hari Sonnenahalli. "It's a testament to my commitment to building intelligent, scalable systems that drive measurable business transformation."

With over a decade of experience delivering innovative enterprise solutions, Hari currently serves as an Enterprise Architect at NTT Data Business Solutions (NDBS), where he leads multi-million-dollar SAP implementations across industries. His unique ability to blend SAP architecture, AI-driven automation, and cloud strategy enables organizations to remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

Hari was instrumental in designing and delivering the award-winning Executive Huddle for the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium, a real-time operational analytics platform built with SAP technology. This solution was widely covered in CNBC, SAP News, and Sports Business Journal, showcasing the tangible impact of his architectural leadership on venue operations and fan experience.

As a Member Leader within Forbes Technology Council, Hari is entrusted with leading peer collaboration initiatives, moderating expert discussions, and shaping the technology dialogue among global thought leaders. This role reflects his exceptional standing among top-tier technology executives and his commitment to fostering innovation across the enterprise landscape.

In addition to his enterprise consulting work, Hari is an active SAP Panel of Experts member and a recognized SAP Insider author and speaker. He regularly advises global enterprises on Digital Transformation adoption strategies, SAP S/4HANA transformation, and intelligent automation. His influence extends to thought leadership, with over 20 published expert blogs, multiple speaking engagements, and a vibrant community of over 60,000 members in his LinkedIn R Programming group, one of the largest communities focused on Data Mining, Big Data, and AI.

"Joining Forbes Technology Council and serving as a Member Leader is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with fellow innovators and shape the future of technology," added Hari. "As a technology strategist and advocate for digital transformation, I look forward to sharing insights that help organizations unlock business value through SAP BTP and AI."

As a Council member, Hari will gain access to exclusive opportunities to contribute thought leadership on Forbes.com, connect with other senior technology leaders, and elevate his influence on a global platform. His official Forbes profile is available at: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Hari-Sonnenahalli-Enterprise-Architect-NDBS/6293cc09-7070-43b2-9b74-3800329d94c3

ABOUT HARI SONNENAHALLI

Hari Sonnenahalli is an enterprise technologist, SAP thought leader, and AI strategist based in Denver, Colorado. His specialties include SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Integrations, intelligent enterprise solutions, and digital transformation roadmaps. As a strategic consultant and community builder, Hari bridges enterprise IT with business strategy to create impactful outcomes at scale.

