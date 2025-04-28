Hari Sonnenahalli Joins Forbes Technology Council as Member Leader, Recognized as a Global Authority in Enterprise Architecture and AI-Driven Digital Transformation

Hari Sonnenahalli, a nationally recognized Enterprise Architect specializing in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and AI-driven enterprise innovation, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council. Further, Hari has been promoted to Member Leader, a distinguished role recognizing his exceptional leadership and contributions to the technology community. With over a decade of experience leading multi-million-dollar SAP implementations at NTT Data Business Solutions, Hari has consistently demonstrated excellence in enterprise architecture, AI adoption strategies, and digital transformation leadership. His thought leadership includes the creation of one of the largest R Programming communities on LinkedIn (60K+ members) and influential contributions as an SAP Panel of Experts member. Hari's portfolio includes award-winning projects such as the Executive Huddle at Levi's Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers, which received international recognition and media coverage on CNBC, SAP News, and the Sports Business Journal. As a Member Leader of Forbes Technology Council, Hari will help shape global technology conversations, moderate expert forums, and contribute thought leadership articles to Forbes.com. His selection underscores his national and global reputation as a top-tier technology leader driving enterprise innovation.
Hari Sonnenahalli, a nationally recognized Enterprise Architect and digital transformation strategist, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology executives. In addition, Hari has been promoted to the distinguished role of Member Leader, further affirming his peer-recognized leadership and influence within the global technology community.
"This recognition by Forbes affirms my role as a globally respected leader in enterprise architecture and AI strategy," said Hari Sonnenahalli. "It's a testament to my commitment to building intelligent, scalable systems that drive measurable business transformation."
With over a decade of experience delivering innovative enterprise solutions, Hari currently serves as an Enterprise Architect at NTT Data Business Solutions (NDBS), where he leads multi-million-dollar SAP implementations across industries. His unique ability to blend SAP architecture, AI-driven automation, and cloud strategy enables organizations to remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.
Hari was instrumental in designing and delivering the award-winning Executive Huddle for the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium, a real-time operational analytics platform built with SAP technology. This solution was widely covered in CNBC, SAP News, and Sports Business Journal, showcasing the tangible impact of his architectural leadership on venue operations and fan experience.
As a Member Leader within Forbes Technology Council, Hari is entrusted with leading peer collaboration initiatives, moderating expert discussions, and shaping the technology dialogue among global thought leaders. This role reflects his exceptional standing among top-tier technology executives and his commitment to fostering innovation across the enterprise landscape.
In addition to his enterprise consulting work, Hari is an active SAP Panel of Experts member and a recognized SAP Insider author and speaker. He regularly advises global enterprises on Digital Transformation adoption strategies, SAP S/4HANA transformation, and intelligent automation. His influence extends to thought leadership, with over 20 published expert blogs, multiple speaking engagements, and a vibrant community of over 60,000 members in his LinkedIn R Programming group, one of the largest communities focused on Data Mining, Big Data, and AI.
"Joining Forbes Technology Council and serving as a Member Leader is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with fellow innovators and shape the future of technology," added Hari. "As a technology strategist and advocate for digital transformation, I look forward to sharing insights that help organizations unlock business value through SAP BTP and AI."
As a Council member, Hari will gain access to exclusive opportunities to contribute thought leadership on Forbes.com, connect with other senior technology leaders, and elevate his influence on a global platform. His official Forbes profile is available at: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Hari-Sonnenahalli-Enterprise-Architect-NDBS/6293cc09-7070-43b2-9b74-3800329d94c3
ABOUT HARI SONNENAHALLI
Hari Sonnenahalli is an enterprise technologist, SAP thought leader, and AI strategist based in Denver, Colorado. His specialties include SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Integrations, intelligent enterprise solutions, and digital transformation roadmaps. As a strategic consultant and community builder, Hari bridges enterprise IT with business strategy to create impactful outcomes at scale.
Key highlights:
- Member Leader, Forbes Technology Council
- Member, SAP Panel of Experts: https://sapinsider.org/experts/hari-sonnenahalli/
- Creator, R Programming LinkedIn Group (60K+ members): https://www.linkedin.com/groups/2229532/
- Featured in SAP Executive Huddle Project:
- SAP News
- 49ers Official Site
- CNBC Feature
- Forbes News
