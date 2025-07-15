Harkey Media Announces Development & Sales Partnership with Onsite Advertising and Skyline Media

The Partnership Boosts The Company's Assets in Top 20 US Markets

PHOENIX, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company Harkey Media announces it has signed a development agreement with Onsite Advertising. Through the agreement, Harkey Media will continue to leverage its resources, capital, and sales expertise to grow its OOH portfolio in top 10 OOH Markets across the United States.

Through the partnership, Harkey Media will also serve as the exclusive sales team to Onsite's 30+ assets in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville.

Harkey Media uses a unique three-pronged model that sets it apart in the OOH industry: it buys, builds, and manages OOH assets. This triple punch approach enables the company to deliver size, scale, and flexibility to national agencies and brands. Currently, Harkey Media's sales team represents over 500 units across the country—a number that continues to grow through strategic partnerships with independent operators, as well as through the company's own acquisitions and developments.

While Harkey Media owns a significant portfolio of its own assets, it also partners with independent operators to manage additional inventory. As a privately held company, Harkey Media isn't bound by the short-term demands of public shareholders—giving it the flexibility to prioritize long-term value, creative solutions, and advertiser success over rigid rate cards or sales quotas.

"Getting the chance to work with industry development experts, particularly someone like Scott Skelton with over 25 years developing Out-of-Home is truly an honor. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished so far, and look forward to even more success in the future," said Kirk Becker, Managing Member of both Skyline Media and Onsite Advertising.

"In today's landscape, national brands are moving towards independent companies that have high profile OOH assets in top US ad spend markets. Our goal is to offer top tier size, scale, and media availability to top US brands, but we're unique in the way that we go about it. We plan to continue pushing the industry forward with our dynamic model," added CEO Scott Harkey.

Harkey Media will continue to foster innovative partnerships with independent operators in addition to acquiring its own independent locations and operators, all across the United States.

