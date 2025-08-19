Harkey Media Continues Acquisition Blitz with the Acquisition of Mesa Outdoor

Harkey Media Announces Its Acquisition of Mesa Outdoor in San Francisco

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harkey Media, recognized as one of the most innovative out-of-home (OOH) advertising companies in the United States, today announces the acquisition of Mesa Outdoor, a leading independent OOH operator in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This strategic acquisition expands Harkey Media's footprint in Northern California, one of the nation's most dynamic media markets, further strengthening its position as a top-tier player in the industry.

The transaction was facilitated with the expert representation of Max Drachman of Drachman M&A Co., the nation's leading OOH M&A firm. Financing for the acquisition was provided by Verde Outdoor Capital, a premier capital partner focused on supporting growth in the OOH sector.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Harkey Media now possesses in excess $100 million of capital to deploy across the country, solely dedicated to acquiring additional high-quality OOH assets in major media markets across the United States.

"The acquisition of Mesa Outdoor is a pivotal step in our continued growth strategy. San Francisco is a vital market with tremendous advertising potential, and integrating Mesa's assets enhances the value we deliver to our clients. Our capital means we're well-positioned to accelerate our expansion and transform the future of out-of-home advertising," said Scott Harkey, CEO of Harkey Media.

"Congratulations to Reid Lewis and Mike McCoy, founders of Mesa Outdoor, and Harkey Media. This transaction represents the successful culmination of more than a decade of developing high-profile digital displays along major Bay Area interstates. Harkey Media is well-positioned to expand the advertiser base by leveraging their national sales platform to drive further revenue growth." added Drachman.

Harkey Media's proven model of acquiring, building, and managing premium OOH assets has propelled its rapid growth in key markets in the country including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, and now San Francisco.

Earlier this year, Harkey Media expanded its physical presence with the opening of an office in Los Angeles, and an office in Las Vegas in addition to its headquarters in Phoenix.

About Harkey Media

Harkey Media is an independent out-of-home advertising company focused on delivering innovative, high-impact advertising solutions across digital and traditional platforms. With a portfolio spanning major U.S. markets, Harkey Media is redefining how brands engage audiences through impactful outdoor media.

Contact

For further questions, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Todd Lowder, Harkey Media, 1 602-421-2516, [email protected], harkeymedia.com

SOURCE Harkey Media