Harkey Media Makes Big Moves in Las Vegas With Office Opening and New Asset Management

The Las Vegas opening further cements Harkey Media's expansion across the Southwestern region, as Harkey Media opened its Los Angeles office earlier this month. Post this

The second and third properties are composed of a set of corner displays on Paradise Road at Harmon in the University district that dominate the corner. These displays target heavy traffic heading to and from Harry Reid International Airport, exposing clients to the millions of visitors who pass through Las Vegas annually.

With this asset management in its portfolio, Harkey Media has continued to claim iconic signage - this time in the Las Vegas market. In addition to its assets in Las Vegas, Harkey Media owns wallscapes, static and digital bulletins, and other targeted outdoor advertising opportunities in some of the largest markets in the United States. Its asset locations include Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Diego to name a few.

Harkey Media's management of the Orion digital billboard in particular is of note, as it's one of the biggest digital billboards on the West Coast. This means Harkey Media now controls four digital billboards in the market, with more coming soon.

"Our ultimate goal is to drive innovation in the OOH industry. Whether it's with iconic locations or stunning visuals, we want to bring our clients value and change the way they think about out of home advertising and what it means to bring their brands to life," said Harkey Media CEO Scott Harkey.

"We take enormous pride in offering thousands of world class assets in the largest markets across the United States. Our expansion to Las Vegas is a testament to that, and to our dedication to securing prime real estate across the country," added CCO Scott Skelton.

The Las Vegas opening further cements Harkey Media's expansion across the Southwestern region, as Harkey Media opened its Los Angeles office earlier this month. The company will continue to serve clients including Poppi, Gila River Resort & Casinos, and AirFrance.

About Harkey Media

At Harkey Media, we redefine the way brands connect with their audiences. Recognized as the most innovative out-of-home (OOH) media company in the U.S., we specialize in creating impactful, data-driven advertising experiences that deliver results. Our mission is to push the boundaries of what's possible in outdoor advertising by combining creativity, technology, and strategic insights. For more information, please visit www.harkeymedia.com.

Media Contact

Todd Lowder, Harkey Media, 1 602-421-2516, [email protected]

SOURCE Harkey Media