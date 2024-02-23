Harlem School of the Arts Dedicates Dance Wing to Former Board of Directors Member, Janice Savin Williams

"It is truly an honor to receive this tribute. Extremely special. Thanks to a terrific team effort, HSA remains an iconic and historic institution. I am thrilled to have had and I continue to treasure the opportunity to contribute to the arts education of so many talented students," Post this

Ms. Savin Williams was one of four individuals, tapped by Mayor Mike Bloomberg in 2010, to step in and shepherd the organization back from the brink of permanent closure. Not only did she answer the call to sit on the board, but over the almost 10 years that she served on the Board, she supported the organization's financial needs generously.

Janice Savin Williams is a significant part of the organization's history. She played a crucial role in helping its recovery, and continued success by helping to solidify HSA's financial foundation. As a patron, she supported the expansion and diversity of program offerings, including the installation of a recording studio. Ms. Savin Williams' passionate commitment to founder, Dorothy Maynor's legacy, and her love and respect for the community's children will all culminate with this very special event, at a time when we honor and acknowledge the contributions of women.

"It is truly an honor to receive this tribute. Extremely special. Thanks to a terrific team effort, HSA remains an iconic and historic institution. I am thrilled to have had and I continue to treasure the opportunity to contribute to the arts education of so many talented students," said Ms. Savin Williams.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Janice Savin Williams was educated in the United States and received her undergraduate degree from Tufts University in Medford, MA. She began her career with Shearson American Express and went on to become co-founder and senior principal of The Williams Capital Group LP, a highly successful, full-service financial investment organization. She is currently a Partner at Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC, which in a historic move, is the result of a merger with The Williams Capital Group LP in 2019, creating the number one, minority women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) in the financial service industry.

After 10 years of service as a Trustee for Tufts University, Janice presently serves on Tufts University's Athletic Board of Advisors where she has been a champion of sweeping improvements across Tufts Athletics, including the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center and more recently the Strength and Conditioning Coaching Development Program, which highlights her dedication to advancing the institution's goals and initiatives.

Ms. Savin Williams is the recipient of numerous awards for her leadership and philanthropic works including The Council of Urban Professionals' Leadership Award, the Partnership with Children's Ann Vanderbilt Award, the African American Heritage Award from The City of New York, and the Business Leadership Award of the New York State Supreme Court, to name a few.

About Harlem School of the Arts

New York City's premier community arts and youth development institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center has been uniquely positioned at the intersection of arts, community, education, and social justice, and through the transformational power of the arts, dedicated to bringing equity of opportunity to every student. The institution's reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA's alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.

Founded by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor 60 years ago, HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of young people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self-confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow.

