HARMONI STUDY SLEEP DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT THE 27th CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SLEEP RESEARCH SOCIETY

The Super Patch Company will present its latest data showcasing the advances in the treatment for patients experiencing sleep or insomnia-related symptoms at the 27th European Sleep Research Society and the XXXII Sleep Europe Congress held in Seville, Spain from September 24-27, 2024.

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Super Patch Company will present its latest data showcasing the advances in the treatment for patients experiencing sleep or insomnia-related symptoms at the 27th European Sleep Research Society and the XXXII Sleep Europe Congress held in Seville, Spain from September 24-27, 2024. The data being presented adds to the growing body of evidence and represents continued innovation and advancement in Sleep Research that includes pivotal findings using Haptic Vibrotactile Trigger Technology (VTT).

Data being presented by Study Investigators will include results from the HARMONI Trial sharing patient outcomes and changes relating to sleep quality, sleep duration, quality-of-life components and the use of concurrent medications after using a non-invasive, non-pharmacological topical patch with VTT.

"For over a decade, we have been researching the effects of haptic technology for multiple therapeutic conditions and wellness applications. We are excited to share the most recent data about our Sleep Patch with Clinicians from around the world. Based on these results and ongoing randomized controlled trials (RCTs), we believe that our VTT patches could offer a viable alternative and be added to current approaches and treatments of non-invasive and non-pharmacological sleep therapies with minimal side effects." said Jay Dhaliwal, Founder and CEO of Super Patch.

About Sleep Disorders

There are several diseases associated with sleep disorders and many current pharmacological approaches have

limited efficacy and significant side effects. In the US, 50-70 million people have chronic, or ongoing, sleep

disorders impacting quality of life and imparting a significant personal and societal burden. Sleep health is

important for overall physical and behavioral health, wellness, and safety. Identifying effective and safe alternative

treatments will provide options in how clinicians traditionally treat sleep disorders.

The biennial congress of the European Sleep Research Society "Sleep Europe" is Europe's leading congress on sleep medicine and sleep research. Every two years, thousands of clinicians, researchers, scientists, students & trainees come together to learn the latest sleep science news and network with their peers. The Congress also brings together 33 national sleep societies across Europe, as well as networks and external societies, bridging the gap between sleep and other fields of medicine.

References:

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. What Are Sleep Deprivation and Deficiency? March 24, 2022 . Found on the internet at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation

. Found on the internet at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation Thorpy M. Classification of Sleep Disorders. Neurotherapeutics. Sept. 14, 2012 . Found on the internet at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3480567

. Found on the internet at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3480567 Roth T. Insomnia: Definition, Prevalence, Etiology, and Consequences. Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Nov. 14, 2019 . Found on the internet at https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/10.5664/jcsm.26929

Media Contact

Marley Peters, Super Patch, 1 2042273941, [email protected], www.superpatch.com

SOURCE Super Patch