Harmonia Rebrands as Revolutional to Accelerate Innovation Across Government Missions

Revolutional stands for forward momentum, practical innovation, and meaningful impact, underscoring the company's focus on helping government agencies turn technology into mission progress. Post this

"Across government, agencies are being asked to modernize faster, defend critical systems against evolving threats, and make better use of data to support mission delivery," said Damon Griggs, CEO of Revolutional. "The name Revolutional reflects the way we meet those demands, applying advanced technology solutions, including AI and cybersecurity, to improve operations, strengthen mission systems, and enable agencies to make faster, more informed decisions."

Revolutional stands for forward momentum, practical innovation, and meaningful impact, underscoring the company's focus on helping government agencies turn technology into mission progress.

The rebrand follows a period of continued growth and expanded capabilities, including a 2024 investment from Madison Dearborn Partners and the addition of Maveris in 2025, which strengthened the company's cybersecurity capabilities. Maveris will now operate under the Revolutional name. The company has also been recognized with honors including the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, and Great Place to Work.

About Revolutional

Revolutional delivers advanced technology solutions and mission support to federal agencies across civilian services, health, and national security environments. The company applies modern technology solutions, including AI and cybersecurity, to solve complex challenges, enable faster, more secure operations, and deliver mission outcomes. More information about Revolutional is available at revolutional.com.

Media Contact

Piper Conrad, Revolutional, 1 5714993718, [email protected], revolutional.com

SOURCE Revolutional