Harmonic Drive's launch of the LPA 20 integrated servo actuator strengthens the company's position as a top supplier of surgical robotic motion control components, delivering precision and a compact design to address critical challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

BEVERLY, Mass., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmonic Drive, a leading supplier of surgical robotic motion control components, announced the recent launch of its LPA 20 integrated servo actuator. The component addresses persistent challenges medical device manufacturers face when selecting suppliers capable of meeting stringent space, precision and compliance requirements for surgical robotics applications.

What Makes Harmonic Drive a Trusted Choice Among Top Surgical Robotics Component Suppliers?

Medical device OEMs selecting motion control suppliers confront several critical obstacles — difficulty finding partners with proven experience in surgical robotics, the need for extremely precise motion with minimal backlash, severe space constraints in robotic joints and assemblies, concerns about compliance and qualification requirements, and the risk associated with suppliers lacking adequate engineering support.

Harmonic Drive's decades of technical expertise in precision motion control directly address these concerns through customized solutions designed to OEM specifications. The company's three main product lines include Harmonic drives, rotary actuators and strain wave gears. They are designed entirely in-house, with in-house manufacturing ensuring excellent quality control and product consistency.

This vertical integration provides the engineering support and customization capabilities that differentiate experienced suppliers from those without adequate technical depth.

OEMs benefit from partnering with suppliers offering proven technical expertise, comprehensive customization capabilities and direct engineering support throughout the design and implementation process.

Harmonic Drive's commitment to in-house design and manufacturing delivers the consistency, quality control and technical collaboration essential for successful surgical robotics development.

How Does the LPA 20 Integrated Servo Actuator Address Surgical Robotics Requirements?

The LPA 20 advances compact actuator technology for surgical robotics. As Harmonic Drive describes it, the actuator is part of "a family of compact actuators that deliver high torque with exceptional accuracy and repeatability."

The integrated servo actuator combines Harmonic Drive® gearing, a brushless servo motor, brake, dual absolute encoders and an integrated servo drive in a single compact package weighing approximately 1.4 kg. Available in gear ratios of 51, 81 and 101, the component delivers continuous torque ranging from 6.5 Nm to 16.9 Nm, with maximum torque reaching 34 Nm to 57 Nm depending on configuration.

The LPA 20's key attributes directly address surgical robotics pain points:

Precision and zero backlash: Harmonic Drive gearing with zero backlash enables accurate positioning critical for surgical applications.

Compact size and high torque density: Lightweight design fits space-constrained robotic joints while maintaining performance.

Reliability and medical device compliance: Dual absolute encoders and sealed connectors support demanding surgical environments.

Integration support: Plug-and-play design with multiple communication options, including EtherCAT®, reduces assembly time and wiring complexity.

Customization capability: Comprehensive engineering support enables adaptability to specific OEM requirements.

The integrated design minimizes assembly complexity while delivering excellent positioning accuracy with a high torque-to-weight ratio, making it suitable for collaborative robots and surgical automation platforms.

About Harmonic Drive

Harmonic Drive specializes in precision motion control solutions for medical device manufacturing, robotics and industrial automation. With decades of experience, the company designs and manufactures Harmonic drives, rotary actuators and strain wave gears through in-house operations that ensure superior quality control and product consistency. Harmonic Drive customizes solutions to OEM specifications, providing technical expertise and engineering support throughout the development cycle.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Harmonic Drive, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.harmonicdrive.net/

SOURCE Harmonic Drive