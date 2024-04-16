Harmonize Announces New AI-Based Rubric Coach to Support Online Instructors & Improve Student Outcomes

Everything we're doing with ChatGPT -- from online discussion prompts to rubric generation for instructors and rubric coaching for students -- is driven by the instructor's inputs and used to support their work and raise student outcomes." Post this

Launched last year, Harmonize's integration with ChatGPT has led to a series of new features designed on sound pedagogy and a systematic, building-block approach that flows from assignment development to rubric generation and student coaching.

Discussion Prompt Generation at Scale: Using the instructor's topic and effective interaction strategies for discussion and assignment prompts, this feature allows instructors to generate more engaging discussion prompts in less time.

2-click Rubric Generation: Using the instructor's prompt, this feature generates a rubric with four focus areas for success and, optionally, turns that into a grading rubric, eliminating the need to produce a rubric manually from scratch.

Rubric Coaching for Students: Using the instructor's rubric, the Rubric Coach gives students real-time feedback with a simple rating of how they're performing on each rubric criteria so they can self-assess possible improvements and iterate on their work before instructor assessment.

Engagement Insights: This feature monitors students' behaviors with those correlated with retention so instructors can more easily identify potentially at-risk students and pull them back into the conversation.

With AI integrated in Harmonize, instructors are able to develop assignments, prepare rubrics, support student progress, and identify struggling students more easily and quickly than ever. Saving time and eliminating time-consuming or manual work allows them to then focus on what matters most: the quality of their feedback and student success.

"Harmonize has always been committed to improving online learning experiences for both students and instructors," said Marcus Popetz, CEO of Harmonize. "With the AI Rubric Coach, we are taking a significant leap toward helping instructors provide a more feedback-rich learning environment, which as we know, is critical for online students' success. Everything we're doing with ChatGPT -- from online discussion prompts to rubric generation for instructors and rubric coaching for students -- is driven by the instructor's inputs and used to elevate the online learning experience, support their work, and raise student outcomes."

To learn more about how you can use the AI Rubric Coach in Harmonize, visit www.harmonizelearning.com.

About Harmonize

Created based on educator and student feedback, Harmonize is a suite of discussion and collaboration tools that leverages AI and seamlessly integrates with learning management systems to create inclusive, engaging online learning experiences. With a focus on fostering active learning, Harmonize offers a range of innovative tools and features designed to facilitate meaningful student interactions, raise student outcomes, and promote academic success.

Media Contact

Victoria Guzzo, Harmonize, 1 7082504622, [email protected], https://harmonizelearning.com/

SOURCE Harmonize