Harmony Academy at National University Announces Innovative Partnership with San Diego FC

"This partnership helps us achieve those goals by implementing healthy learning approaches with student-athletes and recognizing the amazing educators who make healthy learning a priority in their schools and classrooms." - NU Senior Vice President Scott Page Post this

To kick off the partnership, San Diego FC and Harmony Academy recognized the role educators play in shaping future leaders. At San Diego FC's match on May 31, Harmony Academy presented Jessica Martinez, a standout fifth grade teacher at Meridian Elementary School in Cajon Valley Union School District, with the Excellence in Education Spotlight Award. The moment honored the impact of local teachers who go above and beyond to support and inspire students—both in the classroom and beyond.

San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy is built around the belief that talent is everywhere. The program provides holistic development that nurtures character, academic achievement, and athletic excellence.

National University shares that mission, striving to empower every student to reach their full potential. Through this partnership, Harmony Academy will be integrated into the learning opportunities for student-athletes and key events throughout the year, helping coaches and schools across San Diego. For almost 10 years, Harmony has been providing resources and training to educators, equipping them to implement healthy learning environments and approaches that boost student well-being and success. The incredibly impactful program has reached more than 33 million students and 600,000 educators at 60,000 schools across the nation.

"At Harmony, our mission is to boost academic achievement, foster healthy relationships, and help people thrive," NU Senior Vice President Scott Page said. "This partnership helps us achieve those goals by implementing healthy learning approaches with student-athletes and recognizing the amazing educators who make healthy learning a priority in their schools and classrooms."

"At San Diego FC, we're committed to building more than just a great Club—we're building a stronger San Diego," said Jennifer Bower, EVP Premium, Ticketing & Partnerships for San Diego FC."This partnership with National University and Harmony Academy creates meaningful pathways for student-athletes to thrive, grow, and contribute to our community."

National University's Sanford College of Education is the largest provider of new teaching degrees in the state of California and one of the largest in the nation. Over the past 20-plus years, more than 100 National University alumni throughout the state of California have been recognized as teachers of the year at the local, state and national level.

Together, San Diego FC and National University's Harmony Academy are creating a model for collaboration that prioritizes student growth, academic achievement, and lifelong learning.

About National University | Harmony Academy

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit institution based in San Diego, has been focused on providing accessible, affordable education for more than 50 years. Harmony Academy provides educators with professional learning and curriculum resources that support healthy relationships.

About San Diego FC

San Diego FC is an expansion team in Major League Soccer, scheduled to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC is jointly owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer. Manny Machado, San Diego's perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a group of youth academies and professional football clubs around the world. San Diego FC's stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University