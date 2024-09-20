Harmony Academy at National University Announces New Tools for Teachers, Education Leaders, and Families to Start the New School Year

Learning Resources Launched to Help Decrease Chronic Absenteeism, Improve Youth Mental Health, and Strengthen Academic Achievement

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Academy at National University– recognized as one of the country's largest providers of social and emotional learning curriculum – is redefining education by meeting the unique needs of educators and K–12 students through a holistic learning approach. Harmony Academy has launched a two-pronged effort to decrease student chronic absenteeism and improve the well-being and academic achievement of young learners by providing tools to the adults who shape a student's ability to learn, which help impact these critical issues facing America's schools.

Harmony Academy Associate Vice President of Whole Human Education & Research Dr. Nick Yoder and the program's Education Advisory Group, comprising nationally recognized teachers from around the country, kicked off the 2024-2025 school year by launching new resources and approaches to help students inside and outside of the classroom: A new teacher certification program to help with chronic absenteeism and a virtual toolkit for parents and caregivers, "Key Steps for Families to Have a Successful School Year."

Families play a critical role in student success - and the first weeks of school offer a critical opportunity to set the stage. The Harmony Academy Educational Advisory Group developed this impactful resource, which was published on Harmony's website. It includes educators sharing a video and print package of expert advice, encouragement, and practical tips to help families make this a productive and happy school year.

Several Advisory Group members share on the Harmony Academy website how they leveraged their experience in the classroom to cultivate tips for families. For example, language arts teacher Claudia James said that her tip, "Encourage Your Child to Value Themself," is resonating among her almost six million social media followers, who are thinking about how back-to-school activities like essays about how summer break can be isolating or embarrassing for kids who haven't had a stereotypical few months of camp, swimming, and vacations.

Yoder also announced a teacher certification program that can help address chronic absenteeism, which will launch in an initial partnership with the Clark County School District in Nevada. It will train teachers in strategies that keep students coming back to the classroom and focused on learning by creating a sense of belonging, building healthy relationships, and engaging students.

Here is a preview of available materials located in the virtual toolkit:

