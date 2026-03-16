Harmony Academy at National University Names 30 "Belonging Champions" Strengthening Student Connection and Engagement

"These champions show that belonging isn't a slogan—it's something educators can build every day." - Dr. Nick Yoder, associate vice president of Whole Human Education & Research for Harmony Academy at National University. Post this

The recognition comes as districts nationwide continue to confront persistent chronic absenteeism, student disengagement, and rising feelings of isolation among young people—challenges that are increasingly linked to whether students feel they belong in school. Research shows that belonging, feeling accepted, valued, connected, and able to contribute, is a core condition for learning and well-being in schools.

"These Belonging Champions exemplify that with purpose and intentionality, adults can empower youth to engage, learn, and connect to their peers," said Dr. Nick Yoder, associate vice president of Whole Human Education & Research for Harmony Academy at National University.

The Belonging Champions initiative highlights educators who are putting that research into practice by building school cultures where students:

Attend school more consistently

Take academic risks

Persist through challenges

Participate more fully in school

Feel connected to peers and trusted adults

These educators and youth leaders represent schools, districts, afterschool programs, and youth organizations across the country. Many are integrating relationship-building practices into daily instruction, creating welcoming classroom routines, and strengthening connections among students, educators, and families.

2026 Harmony Belonging Champions:

Academy of Dover Charter School, Dover, DE

Amy Almeida, Eshelman Elementary, Los Angeles, CA

Clark County School District Belonging Team, Las Vegas, NV

Alejandro Diasgranados, Seaton Elementary, Washington, D.C.

Juany Gaytan, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Dallas, TX

Guilford County School District Belonging Team, Greensboro, NC

Tai Haley, Long Beach Unified School District Child Development Centers, Long Beach, CA

Arianne Haydel, Montgomery County Public Schools School Counseling Services, Rockville, MD

Hillsborough County School District Belonging Team, Tampa, FL

Stephanie Keating, Carson City School District, Carson City, NV

Jessica Martinez, Meridian Elementary, El Cajon, CA

Mesquite Independent School District Belonging Team, Dallas, TX

Metropolitan Nashville Schools District Student Support Services Team, Nashville, TN

Moore Elementary School, Las Vegas, NV

Murchison Early Education Center, Los Angeles, CA

Oskaloosa County Schools Belonging Team, Niceville, FL

Osseo Area Schools Belonging Team, Osseo, MN

P.S. 91 - The Richard Arkwright School, New York, NY

Jennifer Rea, Celebrate Dyslexia School, San Antonio, TX

Kristina Robertson, Hanson Elementary, Ramona, CA

Dr. Alison Roffers, Springfield Public Schools, Springfield, MO

Roosevelt Elementary School, Allentown, PA

Mary Seidman, Lafayette Elementary, Long Beach, CA

Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Las Vegas, NV

Larry Taylor, YMCA of Greater Houston, Houston, TX

Ana Teresa, Delhaven Community Centers, La Puente, CA

Andrea Valdivia, Whittier City School District Reach for the Stars Expanded Learning, Whittier, CA

Ashley Vaughan, South Bergen Jointure Commission District, Teterboro, NJ

Wescosville Elementary School, Wescosville, PA

YMCA of Greater NY, New York, NY

The Belonging Champions initiative is part of Harmony Belonging Together, a national effort to help schools rebuild connection and engagement by strengthening relationships among students, educators, and families.

Honorees will be recognized on March 11, during Buddy Up Day, a national moment celebrating the power of belonging in schools and communities.

"At a time when many schools are focused on catching students up academically, we also have to incorporate teaching and learning strategies that center relationships, which make learning possible," said Yoder. "These champions show that belonging isn't a slogan—it's something educators can build every day."

Harmony works with educators and families in some of the nation's largest and most complex school systems, including New York City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, and Clark County School District, as well as thousands of districts worldwide. To date, Harmony has reached more than 40 million students and nearly 500,000+ educators across 70,000 schools in all 50 states and 104 countries.

Harmony's work is complemented by National University's Sanford College of Education, which prepares teachers and school leaders serving K–12 districts across the country and is the largest provider of educators in California.

About National University | Harmony Academy

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit institution based in San Diego, has been focused on providing accessible, affordable education for more than 50 years. Harmony Academy provides professional learning and curriculum resources that support healthy learning for schools, communities, and families. To learn more visit harmony-academy.org

Media Contact

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], www.nu.edu

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SOURCE National University