Harmony Academy's New Sanford Scholars Partnership Offers Districts Direct Support to Turn Student Belonging into Achievement

While belonging is emerging as one of the most important factors in student success, many educators lack practical ways to support it on a day-to-day basis. Harmony helps fill that gap with simple, evidence-based routines that strengthen relationships and improve classroom conditions for learning. This new partnership extends that work by connecting districts to national experts who can help address their most pressing challenges.

"Our mission is simple: every child deserves a learning environment where strong, healthy relationships fuel academic growth," said Dr. Nick Yoder, associate vice president of whole human education & research for the Harmony Academy at National University. "These partners bring extraordinary expertise to help us translate the latest research into everyday solutions that educators can use immediately."

This new partnership establishes one of the most comprehensive national groups focused on translating research into practical K–12 solutions, with expertise spanning literacy, school culture, talent systems, and large-district leadership.

Their collective insight will help Harmony respond to what educators are reporting in classrooms today: students who are more isolated, harder to re-engage, and less connected to peers and adults.

Dr. Ruby Ababio-Fernandez — Superintendent in Residence at McGraw Hill and former Associate VP for Equity and Leadership Development at the NYC Leadership Academy, Deputy Superintendent, Senior Executive Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer for the NYC Department of Education. An author of Shifting Self and System, speaker, and executive leadership coach recognized for advancing learning outcomes, leadership effectiveness, and systemic transformation.

Brandon Cardet-Hernandez — Founder & CEO of Medley Learning, former Senior Education Advisor to the NYC Mayor, and former principal. A national leader in school culture and leadership development known for innovative district-wide strategies that improve climate and student outcomes, including for multilingual learners.

Richard Carranza — Founder and CEO of Carranza Educational Consulting, Former Chancellor of the NYC Department of Education, and former Superintendent in Houston and San Francisco. A nationally recognized education leader with decades of experience in system-wide improvement, equity-centered leadership, and educator support.

Dr. Douglas Fisher — Education Researcher, teacher leader at the Health Sciences High & Middle College (HSHMC), and Professor and Chair of Educational Leadership at San Diego State University. A leader in research demonstrating how belonging strengthens literacy, math, attendance, and teacher retention. His co-authored books and framework are widely used to build effective learning communities.

Carol Jago — Associate Director of the California Reading and Literature Project at UCLA, Former President of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), and longtime classroom teacher, widely respected for contributions to reading engagement, literacy instruction, and helping students build connection through storytelling.

Dr. Terrell Strayhorn — Professor of Education and Psychology and Director of Research in the Center for the Study of HBCUs at Virginia Union University. One of the country's most cited scholars on "sense of belonging," showing how connection and acceptance accelerate student achievement, learning, and institutional effectiveness. Author, speaker, podcaster, and executive coach who specializes in translating research into improved policies and practices.

Through Harmony Belonging Together, districts can access customized consulting from these leaders. Districts can select their highest-need topic area for a series of one-on-one consultation sessions.

"At a time when teachers are seeing record levels of disconnection, practical belonging strategies are no longer 'extras' — they're essential for learning," said Yoder. "This partnership is about giving schools and educators tools that begin to solve their toughest challenges starting tomorrow morning."

Schools using Harmony already show promising gains — including stronger classroom climate and more active student participation — pointing to the power of simple relationship routines to change learning conditions.

Harmony works with educators and families in some of the nation's largest and most complex school systems, including New York City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, Clark County School District in Las Vegas, as well as thousands of districts worldwide. To date, Harmony has reached more than 40 million students and nearly 3.9 million educators across 70,000 schools, spanning all 50 U.S. states and 104 countries.

Harmony's work is complemented by National University's Sanford College of Education, which prepares teachers and school leaders serving K–12 districts across the country and is the largest provider of educators in California.

About National University | Harmony Academy

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit institution based in San Diego, has been focused on providing accessible, affordable education for more than 50 years. Harmony Academy provides professional learning and curriculum resources that support healthy learning for schools, communities, and families.

