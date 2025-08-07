Harmony Desalting's 2025 Pilots Are Bigger and Better Than Ever

15 years ago I incorrectly classified a Plum Creek area: I told those seeking to drill a well that there was no water there. But oh, how has my perception changed! I now call these areas "Potential Desal Zones." Perhaps in another 15 years they will be called "Groundwater Production Zones". Post this

In July the Harmony team flew to the WE2ST Water Technology Hub (Denver, CO) to commission Chimaera, a hybrid RO system capable of operating and comparing five different RO processes, including Harmony's bladder-based batch process. The study is funded by the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) with additional funds from the Department of Defense.

Inland desalination units must operate at higher water recovery rates to reduce the costs of brine management. Harmony's batch process can exceed the water recovery limits of standard RO by rinsing the membranes between each production cycle. As a result, brine volumes are reduced by 50-90%.

"NAWI is excited by the rapid technical progress the team has made in Colorado. They piloted several important innovations to improve Batch RO as a process and gathered critical data to demonstrate its cost and energy efficiency," said Dr. Peter Fiske, NAWI's Executive Director. "We are excited to see that Batch RO is particularly well-suited for reaching the highest water recovery and brine minimization."

Seawater desalination at the highest energy efficiency

Earlier in the summer, the team at Harmony Desalting visited Singapore to deliver their first seawater desalting pilot, Baby Searay. Due to the high salinity of seawater (35,000 ppm) this system was built to operate at higher pressures: up to 83 bar (1200 psi). By operating at variable salinities and pressures, Baby Searay can reduce energy demand by 30% or more compared to standard RO processes.

Bigger systems and higher pressures

"Over the past couple months, we've achieved two key technical milestones: operating at higher pressures than before and scaling up to our largest production capacity yet" said Quantum Wei, CEO of Harmony Desalting. Chimaera is the first of Harmony's pilots to operate multiple membrane and bladder modules in parallel, a critical step towards scale-up of the desalting process.

Along with Chimaera's increased production (200 m3/day), Baby Searay's higher pressures are part of the plan to move Harmony Desalting from the pilot phase into the commercial stage. "We're now confident to take the next step towards full-scale deployment: commissioning a 1,000 m3/day 'train', the basic building block of a large brackish or seawater desalination plant."

Providing Texas farmers with new freshwater sources for irrigation

Harmony is deploying the batch desalting technology to farms in Texas. A recently awarded 2026 project is part of Plum Creek Conservation District's initiative to increase water supply for irrigation by desalinating groundwater at a 90% recovery rate. Texas is one of the largest agricultural regions in the United States and its population is growing quickly.

"About 15 years ago I incorrectly classified a Plum Creek Conservation District area within the Saline Edwards Aquifer as a 'No Groundwater Zone' and I told those seeking to drill a well that there was no water there," said Daniel Meyer, the Executive Director of Plum Creek Conservation District. "But oh, how has my perception changed! I now call these areas 'Potential Desal Zones.' And perhaps in another 15 years due to the research that Harmony is conducting they will be called 'Groundwater Production Zones.'"

Because of the rising gap between freshwater supply and demand, the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) seeks to provide new and cheaper water sources for farmers while protecting existing freshwater sources. Through its Agricultural Water Conservation Grants Program, the TWDB has granted $200,000 to Plum Creek for "Advancing Agricultural Resilience through Cost Effective Ground Water Treatment in South Central TX." Plum Creek is contributing an additional $200,000 as cost-share for the project, which will use Harmony's batch desalting technology.

Harmony Desalting is a water treatment company with the mission to make desalination more affordable and sustainable through their patented batch reverse osmosis process. Since spinning out of MIT in 2021, the company has won multiple competitions (US Reclamation's More Water Less Concentrate Challenge, Canada's IDEaS Pop Up City Contest) and received an Impact Medal in the inaugural Global Prize in Desalination. The company is currently deploying pilots around the globe and demonstrating their versatility by treating water for irrigation, human consumption, and industrial use.

