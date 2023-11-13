Harmony Healthcare IT Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"With this fourth certification and expanded controls, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security," said Tom Liddell, CEO at Harmony Healthcare IT Post this

"Every organization involved in healthcare is under pressure to meet complex security, compliance, information protection and privacy requirements," said Tom Liddell, CEO at Harmony Healthcare IT. "With this fourth certification and expanded controls, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Harmony Healthcare IT is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves, stores, and releases patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, vital information is preserved and managed in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, interoperable, secure, and compliant. Since 2006, its US-based team of experts has worked with over 550 unique clinical, financial, and administrative software brands used in healthcare delivery organizations. Harmony Healthcare IT has been consistently ranked as the #1 data extraction, migration, and archival healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research for four years (2019-2022) as well as ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving.

For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit: http://harmonyhit.com.

