Harmony Healthcare IT adds Kelly Hahaj as VP of Corporate Development

"As we continue to expand our offerings with innovative data agility solutions that improve interoperability, Kelly's strategic insights and deep experience in running a health information exchange will strengthen our efforts," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT.

Hahaj brings more than 30 years of healthcare technology management experience to this role. Through several leadership roles at the Michiana Health Information Network (MHIN), including CEO, Hahaj helped the organization grow and provide data solutions for healthcare providers. In 2020, she led MHIN through a consolidation with Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE) to become a unified HIE for Indiana. She served as VP Consolidation and VP Implementations and Data at IHIE. In previous roles, she held leadership positions with SMI, Medical Manager Corp (MMC) and WebMD.

"As someone who is passionate about removing the barriers that impede medical record exchange, I have long admired the first-to-market, innovative health data solutions pioneered by the Harmony Healthcare IT team," said Hahaj. "I am excited to join this amazing team that is committed to improving healthcare outcomes by providing seamless access to the complete, historical patient narrative."

About Harmony Healthcare IT – Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company's mission is to preserve vital information that will strengthen healthcare and improve lives. Harmony Healthcare IT employs experts in data extraction, migration, retention, interoperability, and analytics to provide its clients with trusted solutions. Working with over 550 unique legacy software brands, Harmony Healthcare IT — with its offering, HealthData Platform™ — provides healthcare delivery organizations with easy access to historical records.

Harmony Healthcare IT recently was named again as one of the "Best Places to Work in Indiana." For employment opportunities, visit https://www.harmonyhit.com/careers/.

