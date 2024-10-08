Harmony Healthcare IT Announces Acquisition of Trinisys

"We are excited to unite the Harmony Healthcare IT and Trinisys organizations. This move accelerates our commitment to build the most efficient, high-quality lifecycle data management platform available," shared Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"We are excited to unite the Harmony Healthcare IT and Trinisys organizations. This move accelerates our commitment to build the most efficient, high-quality lifecycle data management platform available," shared Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Both teams share a strong culture and commitment to exceptional customer experience. This cultural alignment will ensure a successful integration as we drive to expand our solutions portfolio and deliver increased value for our customers."

Founded in 2004, Trinisys is respected for its market-leading technology solutions that support data management and workflow automation for healthcare, insurance, financial services, and state agencies.

"Joining forces with Harmony Healthcare IT creates a powerhouse team in the industry," said William Bartholomew, CEO of Trinisys. "Coming together accelerates our ability to invest in innovative solutions that tackle, store and deliver data for customers. This is great news for our employees, as well as current and future customers."

Together Harmony Healthcare IT and Trinisys will leverage their combined expertise and resources to deliver significant benefits for their customers. Harmony Healthcare IT continues its commitment to improving care delivery by offering accessible, interoperable, cost-effective and secure enterprise health data management solutions.

About Harmony Healthcare IT – Harmony Healthcare IT, based in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading data management firm that secures, stores, and manages patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Since 2006, Harmony has handled data from over 550 clinical, financial, and administrative software brands. Recognized as a top performer by KLAS Research in the KLAS 2024 Data Archiving Report, the company is also ranked among Indiana's Best Places to Work and recognized by Black Book Market Research. For more information, visit harmonyHIT.com.

About Trinisys – Founded in 2004, Trinisys is a Nashville-based technology company that serves hundreds of clients in 30 states. Recognized as one the fastest growing cloud-enabled technology companies for workflow automation, legacy data archival, credentialing, patient financial run-down and data collection in the healthcare industry, Trinisys solutions have proven to materially improve its clients' operations. For more information, visit trinisys.com.

Citizens JMP Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Trinisys in connection with the transaction.

Media Contact

Erik Johnson, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 612-418-7544, [email protected], www.harmonyhit.com

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT