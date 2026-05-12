Harmony Healthcare IT Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

"As healthcare continues to evolve rapidly, our mission remains clear: to transform data across its lifecycle so it remains trusted, accessible, and valuable—helping organizations reduce risk, optimize operations, and elevate patient care." Post this

Brian Liddell brings deep knowledge of Harmony Healthcare IT's business, a strong commitment to its mission, and a clear vision for the future. Having previously served as President and Chief Financial Officer, he played a central role in advancing the company's growth, operational strength, and strategy.

"Harmony Healthcare IT has always been built on trust, discipline, and a relentless focus on helping healthcare organizations manage data responsibly," said Tom Liddell, Chairman of the Board. "Brian has been a key partner in shaping our direction, and I have great confidence in his leadership as the company continues to evolve."

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role and build on the foundation Tom established over the past two decades," said Brian Liddell, Chief Executive Officer. "As healthcare continues to evolve rapidly, our mission remains clear: to transform data across its lifecycle so it remains trusted, accessible, and valuable—helping organizations reduce risk, optimize operations, and elevate patient care."

As founder and CEO, Tom Liddell established the innovative mindset and commitment to excellence that continues to define Harmony Healthcare IT today. Under his leadership, the company served more than 550 healthcare organizations, supported data transitions across more than 715 software brands, and was consistently recognized by KLAS Research as a top three data archiving vendor.

The company was also named a 2025 Consistent High Performer by KLAS Research for its HealthData Archiver® solution, reflecting the organization's longstanding commitment to client satisfaction and excellence year after year.

Novacap, Harmony Healthcare IT's majority investor, emphasized that the leadership transition reflects a deliberate succession plan designed to ensure continuity, momentum, and value creation.

"This transition reflects the strength of Harmony Healthcare IT's leadership team and the depth of planning behind the company's long‑term strategy," said David Brassard, Partner at Novacap. "Tom built an exceptional organization with a strong culture and market position, and Brian is well positioned to lead the company forward."

For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit: harmonyhit.com.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony Healthcare IT's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com. Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

Media Contact

Aubrey Westgate, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 717-471-7659, [email protected], https://www.harmonyhit.com/

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT