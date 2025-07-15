Harmony Healthcare IT Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

"Brian's leadership and strategic insight have been instrumental to Harmony's sustained growth and fiscal discipline," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"Brian's leadership and strategic insight have been instrumental to Harmony's sustained growth and fiscal discipline," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "His expanded role reflects the confidence our team and board have in his ability to lead us into the next chapter of scale, innovation, and customer impact."

Liddell has served in senior leadership roles at Harmony Healthcare IT for more than a decade, where he has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to financial stewardship and value creation.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and help lead Harmony's efforts to deliver smarter, more scalable solutions to our healthcare partners," said Brian Liddell. "As our industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on driving outcomes that matter, through technology, service, and an unwavering commitment to data integrity."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT, based in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading data management firm that secures, stores, and manages patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Since 2006, Harmony has handled data from over 550 clinical, financial, and administrative software brands. Recognized as a top performer by KLAS Research in the KLAS 2024 Data Archiving Report, the company is also ranked among Indiana's Best Places to Work and recognized by Black Book Market Research. For more information, visit harmonyHIT.com.

