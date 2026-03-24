Harmony Healthcare IT Appoints Matt Cook as Chief Technology Officer

"As we continue to scale, his ability to align engineering excellence with our broader objectives will keep us at the forefront as the trusted partner for hospitals and health systems," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO, Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"Harmony Healthcare IT has always been recognized for our commitment to technology innovation and client satisfaction, and Matt Cook's technical expertise, strategic vision, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to build on that foundation," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO, Harmony Healthcare IT. "As we continue to scale, his ability to align engineering excellence with our broader objectives will keep us at the forefront as the trusted partner for hospitals and health systems."

Harmony Healthcare IT's commitment to excellence is well documented and was recently underscored by its recognition as a 2025 Consistent High Performer by KLAS Research for its archiving solution. The distinction is reserved for solutions that maintain an overall performance score of 90 or above on a 100-point scale for three consecutive years — a standard Harmony Healthcare IT has consistently achieved. The recognition reflects the culture of innovation and client focus that Cook is joining as Chief Technology Officer.

"Harmony Healthcare IT has built something truly impressive — delivering solutions that healthcare organizations can rely on, backed by the kind of client satisfaction scores that very few companies achieve," said Cook. "I am honored to join the team and continue that important work, driving the next wave of innovation and setting the standard for what hospitals and health systems can expect from health data management partners."

For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit: harmonyhit.com.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony Healthcare IT's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com. Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell-Talbot, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 9172329309, [email protected], https://www.harmonyhit.com/

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT