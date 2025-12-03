Harmony Healthcare IT Earns Fifth HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"Achieving our fifth HITRUST r2 Certification underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive healthcare data," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO at Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Achieving our fifth HITRUST r2 Certification underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive healthcare data," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO at Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our clients trust us to safeguard their most critical information, and this achievement reaffirms that we consistently meet the industry's most demanding benchmarks for security, compliance, and privacy."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Harmony Healthcare IT is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT, based in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading data management firm that secures, stores, and manages patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Since 2006, Harmony has handled data from over 550 clinical, financial, and administrative software brands. Recognized as a top performer by KLAS Research in the KLAS 2024 Data Archiving Report, the company is also ranked among Indiana's Best Places to Work and recognized by Black Book Market Research. For more information, visit harmonyHIT.com.

Erin Farrell Talbot, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 9172329309, [email protected]

