Harmony Healthcare IT Expands MEDITECH EHR Data Solutions Through Acquisition of Blue Elm

Rising demand for MEDITECH data extraction, conversion, and migration services as hospitals undergo system upgrades and transitions.

Growing focus on legacy data archiving as hospitals seek to decommission costly, vulnerable systems.

Increasing need for enhanced data access and optimization as hospitals face ongoing pressure to improve quality and reduce costs.

"MEDITECH hospitals and health systems now have access to unparalleled expertise across the complete data lifecycle," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "From maintaining data integrity and enhancing real-time access to executing complex migration and archiving projects, no other provider can match our combined company's breadth of MEDITECH expertise."

Blue Elm, which has served more than 500 hospitals and vendors since its founding in 2001, brings deep MEDITECH-specific capabilities across all versions (Magic, Client/Server, 6.x, and Expanse).

"Joining Harmony Healthcare IT allows us to streamline and accelerate the complex data projects MEDITECH hospitals are undertaking — potentially cutting months from overall project timelines," said John Mackey, Founder and President of Blue Elm. "We can execute these projects quickly and efficiently, saving hospitals and health systems valuable time and resources."

What MEDITECH Hospitals Gain

MEDITECH hospitals and health systems that partner with Harmony Healthcare IT now have access to a single partner that can support:

Data extraction, conversion, migration, and archiving services

Real-time data access solutions

Data optimization solutions

Most importantly, hospitals can now streamline complex data initiatives and accelerate critical projects through a unified approach that spans the complete MEDITECH data lifecycle.

The acquisition of Blue Elm also reflects Harmony Healthcare IT's long-standing commitment to investing in U.S.-based resources rather than outsourcing to offshore vendors. This approach ensures the highest levels of quality, security, and accountability.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at www.harmonyhit.com.

Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

