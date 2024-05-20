Harmony Healthcare IT Launches Legacy Record Indicator for HealthData Archiver®

"This integration brings an immediate alert of historical records to clinicians at the point of care to improve workflow efficiencies and better inform treatment decisions," said David Navarro, Senior Director of Data Science, at Harmony Healthcare IT Post this

"Our team is driven to innovate technology-based solutions like the Legacy Record Indicator to serve our customers and solve industry problems," said David Navarro, Senior Director of Data Science at Harmony Healthcare IT. "This integration brings an immediate alert of historical records to clinicians at the point of care to improve workflow efficiencies and better inform treatment decisions."

With more than half of all adults (51.8%) in the U.S. with a diagnosed chronic condition (arthritis, cancer, heart disease, asthma, hypertension, stroke, etc.) and 27.2% with multiple chronic conditions, providing clinicians with a visual indicator to view the longitudinal patient history, only when there is a historical record present, supports a streamlined approach to comprehensive health information.

Legacy Record Indicator benefits, include:

Instant Identification – A visual icon alerts the user if a patient has an archived record from within the EHR's patient chart.

Single Sign-On Convenience – The ability to access archived records from the indicator button.

Configurable Display – Options to choose where the indicator appears within EHR (i.e. story board, print group or navigation pane).

Direct Integration – The indicator leverages HL7 v2 interface with a custom HealthData Archiver observation.

This new feature highlights Harmony Healthcare IT's concentrated effort and focus on improving the patient and clinician experience by advancing its HealthData Integrator™ capabilities. This integration improves the connectivity between HealthData Archiver® and the go-forward EHR by allowing Single Sign-On from the visual indicator within the active patient record.

Legacy Record Indicator is currently available for Epic users. HealthData Archiver® is available in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom. Live and in use at many Epic customer sites since the integration was first made available in 2019, HealthData Archiver® supports efficient management of historical patient, employee, and business records.

For more information about HealthData Platform™ and how it can serve healthcare provider organizations, visit www.harmonyhit.com.

Note: Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

