Harmony Healthcare IT Marks 20 Years of Healthcare Data Transformation and Innovation

"From the beginning, we've adapted our technology, expanded our expertise, and invested in innovation so our clients are prepared not just for today's challenges, but for what comes next." Post this

Reflecting on the milestone, Harmony Healthcare IT points to the lasting impact of its approach—helping organizations reduce risk, strengthen operations, and elevate patient care.

"Reaching 20 years is meaningful, but what matters most is how we've continued to evolve with healthcare," said Brian Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "From the beginning, we've adapted our technology, expanded our expertise, and invested in innovation so our clients are prepared not just for today's challenges, but for what comes next."

Since its founding, Harmony Healthcare IT has worked with more than 550 healthcare organizations, supporting data initiatives across more than 715 clinical, financial, and administrative systems. This breadth of experience gives the organization an unmatched perspective across today's healthcare data environments, enabling it to serve as a long‑term, strategic partner across the entire data lifecycle.

The organization's longstanding commitment to excellence and innovation is reflected in consistent third‑party validation. Recognized by KLAS Research as a 2025 KLAS Consistent High Performer, Harmony Healthcare IT is widely regarded as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations navigating industry change.

As Harmony Healthcare IT enters its third decade, the company remains focused on advancing healthcare data management through continued investment in technology, security, and service. Harmony has consistently driven innovation, reducing implementation timelines through automation, accelerating time to ROI, and improving user experiences through the purposeful application of AI.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in healthcare data lifecycle management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has helped healthcare organizations move, manage, preserve, and access clinical, financial, and business data across its entire lifecycle—preserving billions of patient records across the United States. Through a combination of dedicated service and proven technology, Harmony helps organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data remains secure, compliant, and accessible to support operational efficiency and patient care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com. Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

Media Contact

Aubrey Westgate, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 717-471-7659, [email protected], https://www.harmonyhit.com

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT