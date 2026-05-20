Harmony Healthcare IT Named One of Modern Healthcare's 2026 Best Places to Work

"Our teams are trusted with complex data work that healthcare organizations rely on. Supporting our people allows us to deliver solutions clinicians and staff can depend on and ultimately supports better patient care." Post this

This focus on culture carries through to the customer outcomes as well, evidenced by Harmony Healthcare IT's recognition by KLAS Research as a Consistent High Performer for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client satisfaction year after year.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how our people experience their work every day," said Brian Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our teams are trusted with complex data work that healthcare organizations rely on. Supporting our people allows us to deliver solutions clinicians and staff can depend on and ultimately supports better patient care."

As Harmony Healthcare IT continues to grow, the company remains focused on advancing how healthcare organizations manage and use data. Through continued investment in technology, talent, and services, the company is helping hospitals and health systems navigate legacy system change while laying the foundation for more efficient, more informed, and more elevated care.

For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT and current career opportunities, visit www.harmonyhit.com/careers.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony Healthcare IT's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com. Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

Media Contact

Aubrey Westgate, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 717-471-7659, [email protected], www.harmonyhit.com

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT