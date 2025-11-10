Harmony Healthcare IT Named to KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

"At Harmony Healthcare IT, our success is built on trust: we safeguard sensitive patient data, deliver reliable technology, and stand beside our clients as long-term partners," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO of Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

KLAS Research created the Consistent High Performers list to recognize vendors whose customers repeatedly report superior experiences across categories such as culture, relationship, operations, product, and value. According to KLAS, 98% of respondents for recognized vendors said they would buy the same solution again, underscoring the strength of vendor partnerships and customer confidence.

"At Harmony Healthcare IT, our success is built on trust: we safeguard sensitive patient data, deliver reliable technology, and stand beside our clients as long-term partners," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Being recognized by KLAS for consistent excellence over three years validates that commitment. It reflects our team's unwavering focus on customer service, performance, and innovation to meet healthcare's evolving needs."

Harmony Healthcare IT's HealthData Archiver® helps healthcare organizations securely archive legacy clinical, financial, and administrative data in a single platform that supports compliance, interoperability, and efficient access. The solution enables providers to reduce costs associated with maintaining legacy systems while ensuring clinicians and staff can retrieve historical data when and where they need it.

"Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don't just delight customers once, but you keep doing it year after year," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care."

To learn more about the 2025 Consistent High Performers and read the full report, visit https://klasresearch.com.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving to real-time clinical data access, Harmony's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at www.harmonyhit.com

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT industry since 1996. Its mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.harmonyhit.com

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT