Harmony Healthcare IT names Erik Johnson VP of Marketing

"We are thrilled to welcome Erik to our leadership team," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "His impressive global marketing, sales and digital transformation experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the healthcare industry."

Johnson brings more than 20 years of award-winning healthcare marketing and management experience to this role. He has held leadership roles at a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start up, a healthcare technology company that provides clinical surveillance and analytics solutions that analyzes patient data in real time and a global business development role for a healthcare software solutions firm.

"I am honored to join Harmony Healthcare IT and look forward to contributing to its mission of strengthening care delivery and improving lives," said Johnson. "Together, we will drive forward innovative data management solutions that keep vital information accessible, releasable, usable interoperable, secure and compliant."

About Harmony Healthcare IT – Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company's mission is to preserve vital information that will strengthen healthcare and improve lives. Harmony Healthcare IT employs experts in data extraction, migration, retention, interoperability, and analytics to provide its clients with trusted solutions. Working with over 550 unique legacy software brands, Harmony Healthcare IT — with its offering, HealthData Platform™ — provides healthcare delivery organizations with easy access to historical records.

Harmony Healthcare IT recently was named again as one of the "Best Places to Work in Indiana." For employment opportunities, visit https://www.harmonyhit.com/careers/.

