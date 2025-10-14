Harmony Healthcare IT Names Sharon Cook Chief Revenue Officer

"Sharon is a proven, people-first leader who knows how to build high-performing teams and forge lasting customer relationships," said Brian Liddell, President, Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"Sharon is a proven, people-first leader who knows how to build high-performing teams and forge lasting customer relationships," said Brian Liddell, President, Harmony Healthcare IT. "Her combination of strategic vision and disciplined execution will help us scale responsibly while delivering measurable value to the healthcare organizations we serve."

Known for shaping go-to-market strategies that align product innovation with customer needs, Cook will focus on growth, team development and expanding partnerships that improve outcomes across provider and payer organizations.

"I'm excited to build on Harmony Healthcare IT's strong foundation and accelerate growth by aligning our solutions even more tightly to client priorities," Cook said. "Our goal is to deliver innovative, results-driven technology that's easy to adopt and clearly moves the needle for our customers and to ultimately have a positive impact on patients."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT, based in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading data management firm that secures, stores, and manages patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Since 2006, Harmony has handled data from over 700 clinical, financial, and administrative software brands. Recognized as a top performer by KLAS Research in the KLAS 2024 Data Archiving Report, the company is also ranked among Indiana's Best Places to Work and recognized by Black Book Market Research. For more information, visit harmonyhit.com

