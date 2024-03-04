Harmony Healthcare IT Recognized Again as a "Best Place to Work in Indiana"

"We prioritize humility within a culture that fosters innovation, recognizes performance, and rewards hard work," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"I am proud of our team and our contributions to healthcare," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our "Together as One" focus reminds us that the strength of the team is each member, and the strength of each member is the team. We prioritize humility within a culture that fosters innovation, recognizes performance, and rewards hard work."

The "Best Places to Work in Indiana" award criteria are weighted with 80 percent focused on comprehensive employee feedback about culture, benefits, perks, flexibility and the overall employee experience and the remaining 20 percent measuring the company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The Harmony Healthcare IT team continues to thrive, expanding its employee count by 28% last year. As steady growth continues, there are open onsite, hybrid and remote positions which offer a variety of unique benefits ranging from an employee options program to wellness reimbursement to paid time off for volunteering.

"The honored companies offer a blueprint for employee attraction and retention, and we are excited to celebrate their success. We hope the values and strategies on display in their workplaces can serve as models for other Indiana employers as we work together to address Indiana's talent pipeline needs," says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders.

For more information about the 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana, visit the Workforce Research Group's website.

About Harmony Healthcare IT – Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company's mission is to preserve vital information that will strengthen healthcare and improve lives. Harmony Healthcare IT employs experts in data extraction, migration, retention, interoperability, and analytics to provide its clients with trusted solutions. Working with over 550 unique legacy software brands, Harmony Healthcare IT — with its offering, HealthData Platform™ — provides healthcare delivery organizations with easy access to historical records.

For employment opportunities and list of benefits at Harmony Healthcare IT, visit https://www.harmonyhit.com/careers/.

For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit: http://harmonyhit.com.

Media Contact

Amy Holmes, Harmony Healthcare IT, 1 800-781-1044 371, [email protected], www.harmonyhit.com

SOURCE Harmony Healthcare IT