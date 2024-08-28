Harmony Healthcare IT Recognized for Success with Large and Complex Legacy Data Projects in KLAS Data Archiving 2024 Report

"We take great pride in this positive feedback from our valued customers," said Tom Liddell, CEO at Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our team is well equipped to tackle the most challenging and complicated data management projects for the largest health systems in the country and beyond." Post this

"We take great pride in this positive feedback from our valued customers," said Tom Liddell, CEO at Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our team is well equipped to tackle the most challenging and complicated data management projects for the largest health systems in the country and beyond. We are committed to improving interoperability for our customers of all sizes with our thorough approach to decommissioning legacy servers and archiving vital data, so it remains secure and sharable between clinicians, patients, payers, and other end users."

With health data tripling every three years and 94 percent of healthcare provider organizations still operating legacy applications, there can be workflow, security and data sharing challenges in keeping outdated applications running in a read-only mode. There is an urgent need for healthcare providers from the smallest clinics to largest health networks to have a solid lifecycle data management plan that includes archiving. With properly maintained health data, healthcare provider organizations can ensure data accessibility, compliance, interoperability, integration, patient safety and long-term data protection.

About Harmony Healthcare IT – Harmony Healthcare IT is a leading data management firm headquartered in South Bend, Indiana that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations, keeping it secure, compliant, accessible, usable and interoperable. The company's mission is to preserve vital information that will strengthen healthcare and improve lives. Since 2006, the Harmony team has extracted, converted, migrated, and retained data from more than 550 unique clinical, financial and administrative software brands. Harmony Healthcare IT has earned industry recognition as a top performer from KLAS, Black Book Market Research and is ranked as a Best Places to Work in Indiana. For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit harmonyHIT.com.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

