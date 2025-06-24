Harmony Healthcare IT Unveils Digital Launch to Reflect Commitment to Optimize Health Data Management and Support Patient Care

"This digital launch represents far more than a visual change. It reflects who we are today and where the industry is going," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

At the heart of the refresh is a renewed focus on the company's guiding principle - "Transforming Data. Elevating Care." This message appears prominently across all brand touchpoints and reinforces Harmony's belief that health data management is not just a technical function but a clinical imperative.

"This digital launch represents far more than a visual change. It reflects who we are today and where the industry is going," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "We have become a trusted partner not only for migrating and preserving legacy data, but for making it usable in real time - in workflows that support clinicians, patients, and operations. That is the future of healthcare IT."

"Harmony has always stood for stability and trust, and we are excited to communicate that value through our updated branding," said Erik Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at Harmony Healthcare IT. "This comes at a time when we have been expanding our platform to meet the needs of health systems with innovative software tools and services. It is an exciting next chapter."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving to real-time clinical data access, Harmony's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at www.harmonyhit.com

