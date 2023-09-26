Harnessing AI for Clinical Trial Workflow Management, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how these groundbreaking technologies are streamlining processes, enhancing data security and revolutionizing the way clinical trials are conducted. Tweet this

The key highlights of the webinar include:

Redaction: Learn how AI-powered tools can identify and remove personally identifiable information (PII) from clinical trial documents, ensuring compliance with regulations such as the general data protection regulation (GDPR). Explore the potential for automated redaction, reducing the burden on investigator sites and contract research organizations (CROs) while maintaining data integrity.

Data completeness and validation: Discover how AI can review site provided documents and resulting event dossiers, providing an assessment ensuring that all data necessary to adjudicate events and endpoints have been provided. This automated data quality enhancing process will make initial reviews more agile, reducing queries and delay risks.

Process analysis and optimization: Explore how AI can help to analyze adjudication processes by looking at meta-data about how long individual steps are taking in long, multi-constituency workflows. AI can help determine where there may be bottlenecks as well as which areas could benefit from further training or workload balancing.

Computer-aided adjudication and eligibility reviews: Discuss how future AI models different may help evaluators to focus on the right data to increase consistency and reduce the time it takes to reach consensus. Examine whether models could reproduce for adjudicators what AI-enhanced systems have achieved in medical imaging analysis.

Discover how AI and large language models are revolutionizing the industry, and learn how AG Mednet's Judi platform, alongside the right CRO and academic research organization (ARO) development partners, can empower an organization to drive efficiency, compliance and success in clinical development.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK) featuring expert speakers Abraham Gutman, CEO and Founder, AG Mednet; Catherine Tyner, Executive Director, Adjudication Services, Fortrea; Kimberly J. Brown, RN; and Venugopal Menon, MD, Section Head of Clinical Cardiology, Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, to discover how to unlock the potential of AI in clinical trial workflow management.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing AI for Clinical Trial Workflow Management.

