Harnessing AI in Pharmacovigilance: Using Technology as an Enabler Across the Clinical Development - Post-Marketing Continuum, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Pharmacovigilance (PV) is an area of drug development that is prime for AI transformation. Confronted with an increasing volume and velocity of data that must be sourced from diverse channels, case processors are challenged to maintain accuracy, speed and regulatory compliance. Leveraging AI as an enabler to optimize the aspects of PV that are onerous streamlines intake and tracking, reserving human resources for the work that requires human intervention.

This webinar will explore the effective use of AI across the clinical development–post-marketing continuum, with a focus on how process automation and tech-enabled innovation is reshaping the landscape of PV. The key topics will include:

Current trends in AI for drug development

Challenges of PV

AI solutions for streamlining post-market safety monitoring

Future opportunities for AI in the clinical development–post-marketing continuum

Join Nancy Maher, Chief Technology Officer, PrimeVigilance, for the live webinar on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

