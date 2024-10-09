Harnessing Biomarker Discovery and Implementation in Clinical Trials with Novel Liquid Biopsy mRNA Gene Signatures, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Wren will discuss the clinical applicability of the novel mRNA gene signatures in enhancing the drug development process, including proof of concept and proof of mechanism studies. Post this

Wren will discuss the clinical applicability of the novel mRNA gene signatures in enhancing the drug development process, including proof of concept and proof of mechanism studies. By demonstrating their utility in detecting minimal MRD, predicting treatment responses, and guiding patient stratification, the assays aim to support personalized treatment strategies and improve clinical outcomes.

Register for the webinar to discover how Wren's innovative liquid biopsy solutions can transform biomarker discovery and implementation in clinical trials, ultimately advancing precision medicine and fostering successful therapeutic development. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the forefront of non-invasive diagnostics in biopharma!

Join Dr. Abdel Halim, PharmD, PhD, CEO/CSO, Wren Laboratories, for the live webinar on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Biomarker Discovery and Implementation in Clinical Trials with Novel Liquid Biopsy mRNA Gene Signatures.

