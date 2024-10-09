Harnessing Biomarker Discovery and Implementation in Clinical Trials with Novel Liquid Biopsy mRNA Gene Signatures, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how liquid biopsies enable real-time monitoring of tumor biology and treatment efficacy. Attendees will understand how proprietary algorithms convert complex data into clear insights for clinical decision-making. The featured speaker will discuss the development and clinical applications of multigene mRNA assays for various cancers. Attendees will explore how these assays could predict response to therapeutics and in detection of minimal residual disease (MRD).
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The integration of liquid biopsy technologies in clinical trials is revolutionizing biomarker discovery and implementation, offering non-invasive insights into tumor biology and therapeutic response. This presentation will explore Wren's innovative approach to mRNA gene signatures, which provide a robust platform for biomarker identification and validation in diverse oncology indications, including neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and multiple myeloma.
Leveraging over 100 years of cumulative experience in biomarkers, translational research, and precision medicine, along with an extensive portfolio of over 115 patents and 60+ clinical studies across 16 countries, Wren has developed proprietary multigene mRNA assays that capture dynamic gene expression profiles from just 1 mL of whole blood. Wren's offerings encompass 412 cancer-associated genes, allowing for the creation of customized gene signatures tailored to specific clinical needs. Advanced algorithms yield actionable insights with clear binary readouts and precise scoring, enabling real-time monitoring of patient responses and disease progression.
Wren will discuss the clinical applicability of the novel mRNA gene signatures in enhancing the drug development process, including proof of concept and proof of mechanism studies. By demonstrating their utility in detecting minimal MRD, predicting treatment responses, and guiding patient stratification, the assays aim to support personalized treatment strategies and improve clinical outcomes.
Register for the webinar to discover how Wren's innovative liquid biopsy solutions can transform biomarker discovery and implementation in clinical trials, ultimately advancing precision medicine and fostering successful therapeutic development. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the forefront of non-invasive diagnostics in biopharma!
Join Dr. Abdel Halim, PharmD, PhD, CEO/CSO, Wren Laboratories, for the live webinar on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Biomarker Discovery and Implementation in Clinical Trials with Novel Liquid Biopsy mRNA Gene Signatures.
